South Okanagan youth spread Valentines Day love

A group of Penticton youth took it upon themselves to ensure that everyone felt the love this Valentines Day.

For many, Valentines Day is a reminder to tell loved ones in our lives how much we appreciate them. However, a group of Penticton youth decided this year to go above and beyond.

This morning, Grade 3 students from Wiltse Elementary School stopped by the Penticton Soupateria bearing gifts and broad smiles. Together they delivered 50 treat bags, each with a positive message attached.

The notes contained encouraging messages such as, ‘You’re special’, ‘Don’t give up’, ‘Everyone needs to be loved’ and more.

“Some of the kids wanted to just make sure that people felt some kindness and love,” said school principal Jeff Redden.

This was the first time the students have dropped off gifts at the Soupateria, but Redden says it won’t be the last. They said they have more plans to spread kindness around Easter.

Their goal was to help spread love and kindness to the less fortunate life.

“We’re in a pretty fortunate situation with the kids at Wiltse school, and they have quite a privileged life,” Redden said.

“The thought was that, to kind of extend beyond the comforts of our own school and to look at people that maybe are less fortunate than us, that don’t have all the comforts that we have on a day-to-day basis — and share that kindness with them and try to make a difference in their lives.”

