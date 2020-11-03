South Shuswap clinic hosts online auction fundraiser

Hoping to make up for fundraisers lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Copper Island Health and Wellness Centre is hosting an online auction.

The volunteer-run clinic located in Blind Bay offers a Saturday walk-in clinic as well as a mobile lab, nutrition workshops and other health services. Their future goals include expanding services to include full-time doctor and medical lab services. They also want to create virtual tele-health services and online training and learning events to promote health and social interaction during the pandemic.

Read More: North Okanagan food bank broken into

Read More: Dog owner writes about feces frustrations at Salmon Arm fairgrounds

To help raise funds to support their current and future services, the wellness centre is auctioning off several items between now and Nov. 22. Auction items include products and services provided by local businesses, and vouchers for accommodations at hot springs and fishing lodges.

Pictures and descriptions of the online auction items can be found at www.32auctions.com/CIHW. Those who wish to view the auction items in person can do so at the clinic located in the Blind Bay Marketplace Mall between the Chinese Garden and Love is Blind Bay gifts.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Health