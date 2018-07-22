Special board gets those with mobility challenges out on the water at Canoe Beach

A day at the beach can pose lots of challenges for those with limited mobility. Uneven ground unsuitable for wheel chairs is common where the water meets land. A group of volunteers helped get a few people who rely on wheel chairs into the water and even out on a paddleboard at Canoe Beach on July 17.
The Shuswap TrailRider Adaptive Adventure Society brought their specialized beach chair, which is equipped with large plastic tires enabling it to navigate the beach and even wheel right into the water.
Recreation therapy company Access Revolution was also on hand with their Onit Abilty paddleboard. The paddleboard has a specially designed wheelchair that locks to its deck and outriggers for added stability. There is room for an assistant to stand behind the person in the chair to help with the paddling.
