Special board gets those with mobility challenges out on the water at Canoe Beach

A special beach chair was used to cross the uneven ground down to the water’s edge.

Shelly Kalke and Nicole Norrish wheel Deb McDonald into the water using a specially-designed beach wheelchair on Tuesday, July 17.(Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

A day at the beach can pose lots of challenges for those with limited mobility. Uneven ground unsuitable for wheel chairs is common where the water meets land. A group of volunteers helped get a few people who rely on wheel chairs into the water and even out on a paddleboard at Canoe Beach on July 17.

The Shuswap TrailRider Adaptive Adventure Society brought their specialized beach chair, which is equipped with large plastic tires enabling it to navigate the beach and even wheel right into the water.

Related: Boards grow in popularity

Recreation therapy company Access Revolution was also on hand with their Onit Abilty paddleboard. The paddleboard has a specially designed wheelchair that locks to its deck and outriggers for added stability. There is room for an assistant to stand behind the person in the chair to help with the paddling.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter