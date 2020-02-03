The speed bumps on Fifth Street SW have been removed but not forever. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Speed bumps near Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park gone today, here tomorrow

Bumps will eventually be replaced by humps, but not likely this year

If you’ve wondered if the speed bumps next to BlackBurn Park are gone for good, they’re not.

However, one day, those bumps will become humps. Humps are described as less aggressive than speed bumps at low speeds.

In July of 2017, city council approved speed bumps to slow the traffic travelling between Blackburn Park and the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds in response to letters complaining about speeders.

The issue was reviewed by the city’s traffic safety committee that summer and staff told council there were future plans for park entrance gates, build outs and other improvements based on the Blackburn Park Master Plan.

“Staff have reviewed several possible traffic-calming options for this location, keeping in mind that a more permanent solution will be developed when the roadway is properly designed and constructed in the future,” said Niewenhuizen in 2017, noting the temporary plan proposed the installation of “no-post” barriers and speed bumps, along with appropriate signage. “Staff feel that this solution will provide a narrowing of the roadway which will assist in raising driver awareness along this section of Fifth Street SW.”

Read more: Drivers speed through Salmon Arm park zone at more than twice limit

Read more: Changes to Trans-Canada Highway through downtown approved

As was the plan at that time, the speed bumps are removed in the winter so the road can be plowed and will be replaced again this spring, Niewenhuizen confirms.

“The reasoning behind the ‘temporary’ nature of the speed bumps is that we are working on a plan to improve the parking in this area and at that time we would most likely incorporate a permanent ‘speed humps’ type of traffic calming measure in front of the park area,” Niewenhuizen wrote in a Feb. 3 email to the Observer.

He said there are no other locations in Salmon Arm that have speed bumps. That’s because they impede response time for emergency vehicles and are a maintenance issue, especially during the winter.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Getting to know your Queen Silver Star candidates

Just Posted

Video chronicles rise of Salmon Arm’s giant treble clef

Bill Laird hopes documentary will be used to promote downtown and community

Firefighters respond to brush blaze at Salmon Arm townhomes

Smoky fire quickly extinguished at 20th Street NE complex

Update: Man injured while sledding with kids on Salmon Arm property

Air ambulance called as a precaution but not required

Sicamous Eagles repel Castlegar Rebels with 11-3 win

Jaxon Danilec scored five goals in a commanding win over Kootenay team

Crews make good progress restoring power after North Okanagan and Shuswap windstorm

The Feb. 1 windstorm downed powerlines and felled trees.

‘Outrageous’: Environmental group urges action from B.C. on plastic pellets in waterways

Plastic pellets are being eaten by fish, birds, turtles

WATCH: Mother-son duo sing to raise funds for North Okanagan kids

Justin J. Moore returns after viral video with dad, kicks off NONA’s first talent show fundraiser

‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, receives life sentence

Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle

Evacuation routes planned for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Guns, swords, drugs seized in Kelowna RCMP search warrant

Clayton Wade Zeleniski, 49, is facing 10 charges including eight weapons charges

Getting to know your Queen Silver Star candidates

Six young ladies take part in excellence program

Senior killed by vehicle in Kelowna intersection

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning

Most Read