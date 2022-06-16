File photo

Spend an hour in Armstrong: Okanagan shows off in collaborative videos series

You may be surprised with what local communities have to offer

“We are so much more than beaches and peaches,” said chambers of commerce from across the Okanagan Valley.

The Okanagan We Got This initiative was launched in 2020 as a way to share information with businesses and residents in the Valley.

The seven chambers of commerce and boards of trade collaborated to produce the “Explore Next Door,” project which shares stories, places and events of what makes the Okanagan so special. The videos were self-funded by the chambers, that worked together to showcase wineries, artisans, restaurants and fun events that take place in the region.

This week Armstrong is highlighted as the next Okanagan community to visit.

One new video will be released by the initiative each week for the next six weeks.

Check out Penticton’s video from last week by clicking here.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictOkanagan

Previous story
Travelling through the history of transportation in the South Okanagan
Next story
Salmon Arm grad honoured for academic excellence

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus vice-principal Noah Ralston presents SAS grad Claire Van Bergeyk with the Governor General’s Academic Medal for academic excellence. (School District 83 photo)
Salmon Arm grad honoured for academic excellence

A graph shared at the June 8 Sicamous council meeting illustrates how average residential property taxes in the district have increased since 2018. (District of Sicamous image)
‘Why so high?’: Sicamous chief financial officer talks rising property taxes, assessment values

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced that construction of the Eagle Bay Community Park started June 15 and would take a few months to complete. (CSRD image)
Construction starts on much-wanted Eagle Bay Community Park in the Shuswap