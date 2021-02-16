Organizers have cancelled Lumby Days due to COVID-19 for the second straight year. (Morning Star - file photo)

Organizers have cancelled Lumby Days due to COVID-19 for the second straight year. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spring normalcy not likely, with more events curbed by COVID in Vernon

First Lumby Days, now Shoparama and Creative Chaos are pulling the plug

While many are holding out optimism for some sort of return to normal, it’s not looking too promising.

Several events have been curbed for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

Shoparama’s spring craft market, planned for April, is on hold.

“I know we are beginning to sound like a stuck record but sadly we must cancel yet another Shoparama Spring Market. In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the challenges with managing the various restrictions and protocols, in accordance with our public health agencies and facility management, we don’t feel that we could offer a safe, enjoyable and beneficial event for everyone,” said Blue House Events’ Ingrid Baron, who has her fingers crossed for the 2021 Shoparama Holiday Gift Sale.

June’s Creative Chaos has also been cancelled.

Lumby Days, which normally takes place in June, announced on Feb. 15 that restrictions have halted the ability to proceed with the multi-day community festival.

READ MORE: COVID claims Lumby Days for second straight year

“By now, we’d have had the midway, vendors and entertainers all confirmed,” chairperson Merna Alexander said. “We also don’t think it’s right to go around to our sponsors, some of whom are struggling, and ask for money during this time.”

Provincial health orders restricting events and gatherings are in place indefinitely, which is why many events cannot proceed.

Many of the vendors that would normally take place at these events are feeling the financial pinch, particularly local artisans.

The Vernon Farmer’s Market has been pushing to have non-food vendors allowed back at the market, since they were restricted Dec. 3.

The market argues while you can still go to a mall or big box store to purchase ‘non-essentials’ they are not allowed at the market.

“This order isn’t just affecting those non-food vendors unable to attend. It’s affecting us all. The crafters are a huge draw, especially during the holidays,” the market said in a letter asking residents to write to politicians asking for an exemption from the gatherings and events order for non-food vendors at farmers markets.

The Vernon Farmers Market runs Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Kal Tire Place. The Armstrong Farmers Market continues every Saturday until March at the Odd Fellows Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Chamber week brings special events online in Vernon

