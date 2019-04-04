Stigma Stroll walks through Okanagan to end stigma around mental health

The walk begins in Penticton and will end in Vernon

Creator of the Stigma Stroll, Reid Schretlen, hopes to walk 100 kilometres, in 100 hours to raise $100,000.

All funds raised will be donated to Third Space in hopes to break the stigma about mental health.

A sufferer of depression himself, Schretlen said that he hopes people will not suffer the way that he did for the past two years.

“I know how horrible it is to suffer and not tell anyone about it, to feel ashamed. If I can help someone not feel ashamed of that and to begin their journey to healing I will go for it,” said Schretlen.

The inaugural stroll will take place June 6 to 9 through out the Okanagan, starting in Penticton and working its way to Vernon. Participants are encouraged to join for the 2 kilometre walks, however Schretlen will be continuing on with his ‘super strollers’ by walking the entire way.

“Think of it like Terry Fox when he was raising money for cancer, but instead it’s us and we are raising money for mental health,” said Schretlen.

“Unlike other health challenges it’s hidden… This walk will help be a tangible example of what supporting each other looks like.”

The walk will begin in Penticton Jun 6 at Gyro Park at 9 a.m., in Summerland the same day at 2 p.m. on June 7 the walk will begin at the Heritage Park at 9 a.m., in West Kelowna at 1 p.m. and June 8 in Kelowna at Third Space Coffee at 9 a.m., Lake Country at Reiswig Regional Park at 9 a.m. and in Vernon at 5 p.m.

