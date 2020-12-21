Volunteers Sharon Thurston, Chiara Kuzmick and Alma Hamilton at the Shuswap Family Centre are ready for parents experiencing hardships to come and pick up donated gifts at the centre for their children, through to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. Hours are 9:30 to 4 p.m. daily.

Volunteers Sharon Thurston, Chiara Kuzmick and Alma Hamilton at the Shuswap Family Centre are ready for parents experiencing hardships to come and pick up donated gifts at the centre for their children, through to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. Hours are 9:30 to 4 p.m. daily.

Still time for parents to pick up Shuswap Family Centre gifts for kids

Family-to-Family Christmas Gift campaign for families experiencing hardships goes to Dec. 24

Lots of toys and books and games fill the toy rooms at the Shuswap Family Centre, but there are not as many parents as usual.

Executive director Patricia Thurston said the 2020 Family-to-Family Christmas Gift campaign for children and youth has been very successful thanks to the community’s generosity.

She noted that the fire halls’ toy drive was really helpful, plus Snowbirds who usually head south for the winter have stayed in town this year so there’s been more financial support for the campaign.

However, the flow of parents coming in to get gifts for their kids has been a little slower than usual. The campaign is intended to provide gifts for kids 19 and under from families who are currently experiencing hardships.

This year the campaign was stretched out for more days in order to reduce the number of people coming in at once. Adults still have until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 to pick up presents. Gifts can be picked up Dec. 22, 23 and 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Read more: Shuswap Family Centre hopes to provide Christmas to anyone in need

Read more: Salmon Arm Rotarians, churches to produce 600 Christmas meals

One room is filled with gifts for teens, one room has presents suitable for infants to 12 year olds. A third room contains a large selection of books and stocking stuffers.

Each child will receive a gift, a stocking stuffer and a book provided by the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society and the Shuswap Children’s Association.

The Adopt-A-Family program, where businesses or individuals who wanted to support a family in need at Christmas would provide funds, has also gone well. Because of the pandemic and the wish to reduce the number of people in stores, volunteers went out to buy the items.

Thurston said if there are gifts left over on Dec. 25, they never go to waste.

Depending on what remains, donations can go to day cares or other centres. They can also be used for birthdays and special occasions for families the centre serves.

“It all goes back to the community,” she assured.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmChristmasGames and Toys

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Volunteers Sharon Thurston, Chiara Kuzmick and Alma Hamilton at the Shuswap Family Centre are ready for parents experiencing hardships to come and pick up donated gifts at the centre for their children, through to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. Hours are 9:30 to 4 p.m. daily.

Previous story
Kamloops man severely injured in 2016 assault receives 600 Christmas cards

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report on Dec. 20 of a house on Okanagan Avenue SE in Salmon Arm that was spray painted. (RCMP image)
RCMP request tips over ‘tagged’ Salmon Arm residence

Home on Okanagan Avenue vandalized with black paint

t
Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

The seven deaths come alongside 188 new cases of the virus

Volunteers Sharon Thurston, Chiara Kuzmick and Alma Hamilton at the Shuswap Family Centre are ready for parents experiencing hardships to come and pick up donated gifts at the centre for their children, through to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. Hours are 9:30 to 4 p.m. daily.
Still time for parents to pick up Shuswap Family Centre gifts for kids

Family-to-Family Christmas Gift campaign for families experiencing hardships goes to Dec. 24

Vehicle and foot traffic proceed with caution at the Mall at Piccadilly during the snowfall on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Snow returns to Shuswap prompting highway advisories

Up to 20 centimetres expected to fall on Monday, Dec. 21

Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)
Okanagan stars in film featuring Mel Gibson, Scott Eastwood

Production underway in Kelowna, Quilchena, Kamloops and Lavington for Dangerous

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

This sign was put up at McKinney Place in Oliver to thank the heroes working through Okanagan's deadliest outbreak of COVID-19. (Facebook)
Seven dead and 73 infected with COVID-19 at South Okanagan long-term care home

The outbreak claimed four more lives over the weekend

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Newborn Kenneth Louie received burns along his right foot and ankle after being in care at Victoria General Hospital. His mother, Tracy Louie, says he is slowly recovering and will return back to hospital for a check up in a week. (Tracy Louie photo)
Newborn severely burned after being wrapped in hot towel at Victoria hospital

‘It was the loudest cry I’ve ever heard,’ said mom, Island Health investigating

A highway camera view of Highway 5 at the Britton Creek rest area, as the highway remains closed. (DriveBC photo)
Coquihalla highway closed amid snowfall, multiple vehicle incidents

Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt Monday afternoon

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Slack country this winter at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Konrad Scheiber)
Avalanche Canada to rely more heavily on recreational skiers for avalanche forecasting

COVID-19 has caused a huge drop in professional submitted avalanche data

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

City of Vernon crews don’t have to contend with this much snow but they do have a lot to clear due to heavy snowfall Dec. 21. (Historic photo)
Snowfall warning has Vernon crews out in full force

Road clearing could take up to 72 hours to complete, once the snow stops

Most Read