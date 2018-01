You still have time to do right by your Christmas tree.

Put it to good use through the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s free Christmas Tree recycling program.

The program, which began Dec. 27, continues through to Jan. 15.

Take your tree to any CSRD landfill or transfer station during regular hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It must be a non-artificial tree, free of tinsel and decorations. Non-artificial trees are not accepted in regional district curbside recycling programs.