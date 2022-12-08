Students play Santa for Salmon Arm Fire Department toy drive

Hillcrest Elementary teacher Tyra Menzies’ Grade 5 students show the gifts they brought with them to Fire Hall 3 for the Salmon Arm Fire Department’s Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. The drive takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at halls 1 through 4 on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s Fire Hall 3 received a special visit from Hillcrest students bearing gifts for other kids in the Shuswap.

On Thursday morning, Dec. 8, Hillcrest Elementary teacher Tyra Menzies and her Grade 5 class arrived at the hall, each student carrying a present for the fire department’s Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive.

Firefighter Carmen Guidos greeted the class and welcomed them into the fire hall. After having their photo taken next to one of the fire trucks, the students dropped off their gifts and returned to their school bus driven by Gary Owens, who was thanked by Menzies for his contributions to the gift-giving.

The fire department’s toy drive officially takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys or $15 gift cards, for ages 0 to 18, at fire halls 1 through 4. Donations will be divided between the SAFE Society and the Shuswap Family Centre.

