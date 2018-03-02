Students release pigs with a purpose in Salmon Arm

Bastion Elementary Grade 4/5 class set out piggy banks for different causes

Bastion Elementary teacher Candy Martel’s Grade 4/5 class shows off the piggy banks they painted for distribution to Salmon Arm businesses, public facilities and other locations to raise funds for causes selected by the students. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

A collection of colourful piggies will be released throughout Salmon Arm this week, each with a story and a goal to do good.

Bastion Elementary Grade 4/5 French immersion teacher Candy Martel said handmade piggy banks were received as gifts for the class from retired Bastion teacher Catherine Auten. Martel wanted to give the pigs a purpose, so she asked her class for ideas.

“And then we started talking about life around us, and one of my students who has a little cousin, she has Leukemia, and he said,madame, we could maybe do something for a cause,” said Martel.

After further discussion, the kids decided to use the pigs to raise money for causes that are important to them. They then proceeded to paint their pigs for their particular cause.

Several students painted their pigs orange to raise money to help student Luke Ivany’ cousin.

“I am raising money for my baby cousin Alice,” said Luke. “The pigs are orange because she has cancer, Leukemia, and orange is the colour Leukemia. I’m going to put mine at the police station.”

Logan Kaillies and friend Samuel Johnson painted their pigs a dark blue. Their pigs will help raise money for BC Children’s Hospital.

“‘I painted my pig blue for BC Children’s Hospital because they saved my life,” said Logan. “I… have a congenital heart defect and they saved my life from dying.”

“I am supporting BC Children’s Hospital because they saved his life and they’re still saving many people’s lives,” added Samuel.

Molly Perkin’s light purple pig will be used to help the fight against bone cancer.

“I painted my pig for bone cancer because my grandfather has it and a lot of people around Canada do as well,” said Molly, whose pig will be placed at Momentum Gymnastics.

Salmon Arm city hall will receive Liv Spencer’s pig, painted with a red hand with a heart in the palm.

“My pig is for the burn house in Vancouver, my cousin was burnt when he was to, just last year,” said Liv.

Locations have been found for about half of the class’ 31 piggy banks. Businesses, organizations or others wishing to have a pig on display can contact Martel at the school at 250-832-3731.

@SalmonArm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter