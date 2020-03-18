The Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre is closed until further notice. (Stock photo)

Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre closes its doors

Decision made to control spread of COVID-19

The Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre on Wharton Street is now closed until further notice.

The closure, in response to the COVID-19 virus, took effect March 18.

READ ALSO: B.C. coronavirus cases jump by 83, public health emergency declared

READ ALSO: Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

While the facility will be closed, emails may still be sent to admin@summerlandarts.com and staff will respond during business hours.

In recent days, the facility had cancelled events and functions including a series of Friday evening concerts organized by the Summerland CommunityArts Council.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Coronavirus

