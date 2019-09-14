Summerland author’s books examine international espionage and smuggling

Glen Witter has published five books as C. Edgar North

A Summerland author, writing under a pen name, has published five espionage/action/thriller novels.

Glen Witter, writing as C. Edgar North, said his experience working in with development banks and aid in 30 countries, provided him with the background for his novels.

His first book, Nighthawk Crossing, was published in late 2010 and deals with large-scale smuggling, using helicopters.

The story is set in the South Okanagan, on both sides of the international border.

Blood, Fire and Ice, published in 2013, examines global warming and political patronage.

Witter said the story, which involves extracting methane from permafrost in the Arctic, was written at a time when Canadian scientists were directed to be silent on climate change.

The entire story is fiction — up to a point,” he said.

However, the fiction is based in fact and today, climate change and Arctic exploration are both topics in the news today.

“Russia’s really starting to look into the Arctic,”Witter said. “It’s a timely story right now.”

Witter’s other novels are Nighthawk: African Ice, Nighthawk: Chief Hazel and Nighthawk: The Deacon.

The books are available as e-books and in hard copy, with distribution in 172 countries.

Audio versions of Blood, Fire and Ice and Nighthawk became available in July and are available through Audible, Amazon and iTunes.

