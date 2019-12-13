Summerland cafe raises funds at free community meal

Food left over from Summerland Festival of Lights booth was served the following day

When Adrienne Betts and her husband Mike Boersma of Granny’s Cafe set up a food booth at the 32nd annual Summerland Festival of Lights, they ended up bringing back more food than they had anticipated.

They used the leftover food as a fundrising opportunity for the Summerland Fire Department’s Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens gift drive.

“Rather than having a wonderful from-scratch meal go to waste, we immediately decided to host a free community meal the next day,” Betts said. “Everyone welcome, by donation if you have it, free if you need it.”

More than $500 was collected from the event and the money was passed on to the fire department for the gift drive.

