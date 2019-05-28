Summerland car museum supports Agur Lake Camp

Nixdorf Classic Car Museum has donated $14,000 to the camp since 2006

Members of the Agur Lake Camp Society board of directors recently toured Nixdorf Classic Car Museum, a Summerland business which has been a longtime supporter of the camp.

Since 2016, the car museum has donated $14,000 to the camp.

READ ALSO: Agur Lake Camp to hold golf tournament

READ ALSO: Nixdorf provides funding to Agur Lake Camp

Funds have been used to purchase a viewing bench, wheelchair accessible picnic tables and have paid for many operational costs during the camping season.

The museum is a labour of love with the net proceeds donated to a charity that supports children with disabilities.

This idea came from museum owner Garnet Nixdorf. Having a childhood friend who had some difficulty participating in outdoor activities because of his challenges, Nixdorf realized his museum could help in a profound way by supporting B.C.’s only fully wheelchair accessible campground.

To show their appreciation, the camp society donated a new custom decal to the car museum, highlighting the museum’s contributions to date.

