Two local property owners played in Montreal in 1875

On March 3 1875, the first recorded indoor hockey game took place at Montreal’s Victoria Skating Rink.

Summerland property owners Edward Clouston, left, and Henry Joseph were players in that first hockey game.

Joseph also played and starred in the first official football game between McGill and Harvard Universities on May 14 1874.

