Summerland Credit Union contributes to skatepark

The Summerland Credit Union is donating $7,500 to the Summerland Skatepark.

The donation is in honour of the credit union’s 75th anniversary.

“We are an organization that believes the social fabric of any community can be positively influenced by doing good things, and to have the opportunity to contribute to a cause that encourages activities, connections and culture is something we value,” said Kelly Marshall, CEO of the Summerland Credit Union.

“Our mission statement says, ‘we enrich lives.’ Seeing daily the number of people gathering and enjoying this new skatepark, we believe our contribution demonstrates our commitment to that mission.”

The funds will go towards finishing work at the skatepark, including landscaping and park amenities.

“Summerland Credit Union is a community cooperative in every sense,” said Summerland Mayor Toni Boot. “This generous donation to the Summerland Skatepark is another example of its support of our community. On behalf of all Summerland residents, congratulations on 75 years in Summerland and thank you for your contribution to our town over the years.”

This is the second community donation by Summerland Credit Union this month as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations.

Earlier, the credit union presented NeighbourLink with a new pop-up tent.

There are several other activities planned for this year as well.

Summerland Credit Union was started by 10 founding members in 1944 and today represents more than 7,200 members.

