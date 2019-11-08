Summerland Credit Union funds eight Remembrance banners

REMEMBRANCE BANNERS Summerland Credit Union donated funds to purchase eight new Remembrance Day banners. At left is Erin Trainer, marketing coordinator at the Summerland Credit Union with David Gregory, banner coordinator. (Photo submitted)

Summerland Credit Union is marking Remembrance Day by donating funds to produce an additional eight street banners to honour Summerlanders who died in the First World War.

“As a Summerland business that supports our community’s history, we are proud to be part of this impactful project,” said Erin Trainer, Summerland Credit Union marketing coordinator.

“The banners serve as a reminder of the tragedies of war and ensure that we never forget those who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Last year, the credit union committed to purchasing 16 banners over two years to help expand Summerland’s Remembrance Day Banner Project. Summerland now has a collection of 73 banners that are being installed on lampposts in early November.

“This donation honours fallen soldiers who do not yet have a banner. Unfortunately, we don’t have photos for all those who served in the First World War, but it’s important they be recognized. Their banners will feature a silhouette, along with their names and birth and death dates,” said David Gregory, one of the project coordinators.

He added that even without a photo, there is a story behind each name.

For example, Capt. J. Laurence Higgin’s family moved to Summerland in 1909 and lived in Prairie Valley. He enlisted with the 10th Gurkha Rifles and was involved with the eight-month-long Gallipoli campaign. He was killed on June 29, 1915 at the age of 33.

His name is also remembered on the Helles Memorial in Turkey along with more than 21,000 other soldiers.

The Remembrance Day Banner project was started in 2012. Gregory says it is a work in progress, adding that there is now a banner for every soldier on the Summerland cenotaph except two who require further research. The banners were made locally by Interior Inkworks.

Names on the new banners include:

Martin Joyce 1872-1917

Frederick Russell Walker 1887-1917

Thomas Edward Pares 1885-1917

Charles Edward Russell Hall 1896-1918

Richard ‘Dick’ Heron 1885-1916

J. Laurence Higgin 1882-1915

David J. McIntosh 1897-1916

James Andrews 1876-1918

