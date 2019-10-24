Summerland discussion will focus on cannabis

Event on Oct. 29 will examine cannabis and medicine

Cannabis will be considered at the next Summerland Philosophers’s Cafe meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The topic, Will Cannabis Contribute to the Democratization of Medicine?, will be moderated by Garry Strachan, a former scientist, Okanagan College lecturer, vineyard and winery consultant, and a founding partner of Medicamentos de Cannabis de Colombia SAS.

READ ALSO: Summerland cannabis shop receives approval in principle

READ ALSO: Summerland cannabis application receives unanimous council support

He and his wife Nancy lived in Colombia during most of 2018, throughout the early stages of Colombian licence acquisition and setting up medical cannabis fields near the equator.

Organizers of the event say cannabis and humans have had a 10,000-year synergy which was interrupted during the early 20th century. The ban of cannabis was in response to U.S. corporate lobbies that feared the efficient production of cellulose, oil, and textiles from cannabis.This also suppressed medical research into the human endocannabinoid nervous system that remained undiscovered until a few decades ago.

In Canada, recreational cannabis was legalized in October, 2018.

The discussion will be held at the Summerland Arts and Culture Centre, 9525 Wharton St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the discussion beginning at 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PET OF THE WEEK: Louane once lived on the streets
Next story
VIDEO: Water Walk an uphill struggle for Salmon Arm students

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s recreation centre opens gym door to whole community

City council listens to request, installs accessible door so area is no longer unreachable

No more putting out curbside collection bins in Salmon Arm the night before

City must amend bylaw as it contravenes provincial Wildlife Act which tries to protect bears

Semi truck stuck, then unloaded, on Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill switchback

Two tow trucks remove load, clear scene Thursday morning on 10th Avenue SE where trucks not allowed

Report of man threatening to shoot co-workers in North Shuswap misinformed

Seven officers respond, man arrested and later released without charges

Letter: Observations from a federal election scrutineer

System of checks and balances assure job done with utmost care

VIDEO: Water Walk an uphill struggle for Salmon Arm students

School event raises funds for wells in Tanzania, local projects

WATCH: Canucks players help celebrate Halloween with chocolate pumpkins at children’s hospice

Antoine Roussel, Jake Virtanen and Fin helped families decorate Thomas Haas chocolate pumpkins

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

Hundreds give input on Enderby/Splatsin highway improvement options

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will receive feedback online until Nov. 15

Okanagan women take road maintenance company to court over washout crash

The incident occurred after washout in April, 2018 near Summerland

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

North Okanagan Takes Flight

Museum exhibit reaches new heights

Contenders return to Okanagan-Shuswap with 18th annual tour

Much-loved musicians, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard, along with Blu & Kelly Hopkins, tour Interior

Most Read