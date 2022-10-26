Summerland Festival of Lights returns

Winter festival in late November to feature entertainment and activities

The Summerland Festival of Lights will follow its traditional format when the winter festival returns on Nov. 25.

The festival will take place in downtown Summerland from 5 to 9 p.m. with entertainment, activities, a Santa Claus parade, food vendors and more. It is organized by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re back to normal. We’re back to the usual schedule,” said Lisa Sanders, events coordinator with the Summerland Chamber.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was cancelled in 2020. The following year, the event was modified to meet the pandemic restrictions. Instead of a large community festival, events were held downtown on three consecutive weekends in December.

Prior to the pandemic, organizers had estimated the attendance at the annual festival at between 12,000 and 14,000 people.

Sanders said organizers at the chamber are preparing for large crowds this year as people return to festivals.

“People love the festival. I’m anticipating they will come out in droves,” she said.

Two stages will be set up for entertainment. A stage for family entertainment will be set up near the post office on Victoria Road North. The main stage will be near the library on Main Street.

A kids’ zone will be set up near the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road.

The Summerland Fire Department will have a fire truck set up downtown to collect toy and money donations for the annual Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens drive.

Members of Summerland’s bottleneck drive wineries and craft beverage containers are expected to be set up during the festival.

A Santa Claus parade, popular in past years, will be held downtown during the evening.

The Summerland Festival of Lights was created in 1987 and has been a popular Okanagan winter festival since that time.

