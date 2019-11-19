COLLECTING DONATIONS Members of the Summerland Fire Department will be present at the Summerland Festival of Lights on Nov. 29. The fire department and the Summerland branch of the CIBC are organizing the Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens gift drive once again this year. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland Fire Department organizes gift drive

Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens campaign begins at Festival of Lights on Nov. 29

The Summerland Fire Department and staff from the Summerland branch of the CIBC will once again hold their annual Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens gift drive.

George Pugh, assistant fire chief at the Summerland Fire Department said the gift drive officially begins on Friday, Nov. 29 during the Summerland Festival of Lights. Firefighters will be at the corner of Main Street and Henry Avenue during the festival.

The following morning, a breakfast will be held at Second Home Cafe and Grill, 13229 Henry Ave. It runs from 8 to 11 a.m.

The fundraising breakfast of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice, with breakfast pastries from True Grain Bread, will raise money for the gift drive. The breakfast is by donation, and Canadian Tire money is also accepted.

Pugh said the community has been generous in donating to the gift drive in past years.

This year, the fire department has already received a donation from the Apple Valley Cruisers car club.

The firefighters are asking for new unwrapped gifts and cash donations to help purchase new gifts for needy children in the community.

“With a toonie donation from every family in Summerland, we could make a big difference in some child or teen’s Christmas,” he said. “If you can help us with a gift for a child or teen, we will ensure it gets to a good home.

Gifts are distributed under the direction of the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre. CIBC staff will do the shopping and sorting of gifts.

