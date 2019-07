Summerland graduates receive awards and bursaries

Presentations were made during Summerland Secondary School’s graduation

TOP ACADEMIC STUDENT Summerland Secondary School principal Alan Stel congratulates Ivy Hiebert, winner of the Marjorie Diane Durick Scholarship. The scholarship is given to the top academic student at the school. Hiebert’s average was 98.125 per cent. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland Secondary School graduates received bursaries and awards during the school’s recent graduation ceremony.

Graduation was held on June 28, with 110 students receiving diplomas.

Apple Valley Cruisers Bursary: Riley Hanley, Jakob Stockmann

Canadian Parents for French Bursary: Zaria Jenkins

Carla Wiersma Memorial Bursary: Ivy Hiebert

Catherine Javorski Memorial Bursary (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22): Oliver Ware

Donald Munro Memorial Bursary: Ben Geertz, Haliegh Bach, Matea Schmidt, Natalie Benoit

Dora Turner Memorial Bursary: Zaria Jenkins

Doreen and Alister McIntosh Memorial Bursary: Ally Handfield, Matt Shaw, Tyrell Sideroff, Meredith Hildebrand, Nathan Piket

Doreen Tait Memorial Bursary: Faith Fraser

Dorothy Riedl Memorial Bursary (Okanagan Skaha Teachers Union): Ruth Kast

Dulcie Marjorie Doell Bursary: Liam Tiel

Ellen Lloyd Memorial Bursary: Haeley Dunsdon, Ava Hart

Faith Rebekah Lodge #32 Bursary: Brett Abel

Fred Kato Bursary: Katarina Stohler

FutureBook Yearbook Bursary: Rachel Berekoff, Hannah Marsh-deBoer

Gary Neil Blumhagen Bursary: Abigail Watt

George McEachern Memorial Bursary (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22): Paulina Steinberg

George Sutton Memorial Bursary: Olivia Dunley-Owen, Jessica O’Gorman

Gerard McHale Memorial Bursary: Micah Rathjen

Glenfir School Society Legacy Award: Ivy Hiebert

Glenn Blystone Bursary: Xsara Jamieson-Harvey

Gordon Ritchie Bursary: Tieran Foley, Calum Bird

Gordon Smith Rotary Club Bursary: Katarina Sterk

Grad 2016 Legacy Bursary: Olivia Corps

Hubert James Gibbs Bursary: Kirsten Eisner

Ivan and Stevie Ross Bursary: Brett Abel

Ivy Mason Bursary: Matea Schmidt

Janet Ritchie Bursary: Ben Bowyer

Jen and Bob Tingley Bursary: Brendan McWatters

Josef Zagrodney Memorial Bursary: Jared Walker, Faith Fraser

Joseph Lamb Memorial Bursary: Rylan Campbell

Ken Boothe Memorial Bursary: Sam Nixdorf

Kinsmen Club of Summerland Bursary: Monika Deol

Kiwanis Club of Summerland – John Tamblyn Memorial Bursary: Akira Mori

Kiwanis Club of Summerland Bursary: Micah Rathjen

Kyle McKenzie Memorial Bursary: Bailey Burdick

Ladies Auxiliary to the Royal Canadian Legion Bursary: Simon Groot, Mikayla Joynt, Bharti Sharma

Lark Group Community Engagement Bursary: Olivia Corps

Magda Fenwick Bursary: Jakob Stockmann

Mina Elizabeth Millie Bursary: Jenna Duck

Okanagan Fest-of-Ale Society Bursary: Mya Bradford

Okanagan Hindu Temple and Culture Society Bursary: Chloe Jones

Okanagan Rodtiques Tech Award: Jackson Wagner

Okanagan Skaha Principal & Vice Principal Association Bursary: Natalie Benoit

Okanagan Skaha Teacher’s Union Bursary: Ethan Sands

Okanagan Skaha Teacher’s Union Education & Technical Bursary: Jason Scherban

OneSky Community Resources Bursary Award: Francesco Murdocco

Order of the Eastern Star – Edina Chapter #33 Bursary: Liam Trewhitt

Parkdale Place Housing Society Bursary: Meadow Fraser

Pat and Howard Jordan Bursary: Justin Singh

Paul and Goldie Charles Memorial Bursary (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22): Liam Trewhitt

Pennie Jamieson Memorial Bursary: Hanna Marsh-deBoer

Penny Lane Legacy Fund – Art Sewell Memorial Bursary: Francesco Murdocco

Penny Lane Legacy Fund: Tiana Ferlizza, Emma Jones, Haeley Dunsdon, Sheridan Laviolette, Haley Michaud, Kaylie Wilson, Brooke Lowe

Penticton Triathlon Club Health and Wellness Bursary: Justin Singh

Ralph MacKenzie Scott Bursary: Gunnar Martens

Registered Massage Therapists Bursary: Katarina Sterk

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Bursary: Calista Stafford, Jenna Mercer

Ruth Dale Memorial Bursary: Brooklyn Stern

Sam Hanon Memorial Bursary: Jason Scherban

South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Bursary: Ruth Kast

Summerland Baptist Church Bursary: Bailey Burdick

Summerland Chamber of Commerce Bursary: Chloe Jones

Summerland Community Arts Council Bursary: Jessica O’Gorman

Summerland Golden Jets Hockey Bursary: Ryan Haist, Ben Bowyer

Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Bursary: Rayman Klar, Gurlene Curry, Rachel Berekoff, Meadow Fraser

Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Endowment Bursary: Avery McKelvey

Summerland Minor Fastball Association Bursary: Mikayla Joynt, Akira Mori

Summerland Rotary Club Bursary: Haleigh Bach

Summerland Sportsmen’s Association Bursary: Caprice Buchan

Summerland Timber Mart Bursary: Ryan Haist

Summerland Women’s Fitness Society Bursary in Memory of May Lalonde: Chelsea Robinson

Summerland Women’s Institute Bursary: Hannah Mistal

Summerland Yacht Club Bursary: Mikayla Joynt

Thelma Rothwell Bursary: David Wu, Bryanna Johnston

Tom Kato Award Bursary: Brooke Lowe

Violet Mae Swenson Bursary: Ruihan Ban, Ethan Strangman

BC Excellence Scholarship: Natalie Benoit

SD67 District Authority Scholarship: Hanna Marsh-deBoer, Jessica O’Gorman, Katarina Sterk, Avery McKelvey, Calista Stafford, Tiana Ferlizza, Rachel Berekoff, Olivia Corps, Calum Bird, Zaria Jenkins

Janet Ritchie Award of Excellence Scholarship (10th place, average 93.125): Matea Schmidt

Fudge Award of Excellence (9th place, average 95.00): Hanna Marsh-deBoer

Fudge Award of Excellence (8th place, average 95.125): Rayman Klar

Iris A. Marie Clapperton and J. Kitchener Scholarship (7th place, average 95.25): Ruihan Ban

Iris A. Marie Clapperton and J. Kitchener Scholarship (6th place, average 95.625): Jason Scherban

Kinsmen Club of Summerland Scholarship (5th place, average 95.75): Avery McKelvey

District of Summerland Scholarship (4th place, average 97.125): Ben Geertz

Fudge Award of Excellence (3rd place, average 97.25): Paulina Steinberg

Dr. Denis Brown Memorial Scholarship (2nd place, average 97.5): Haleigh Bach

Marjorie Diane Durick Scholarship (1st place, average 98.125): Ivy Hiebert

Matsu Memorial Scholarship and Verrier Award: Ben Geertz, Ivy Hiebert

