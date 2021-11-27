Spectators watching Summerland’s ski jumping competition at the community’s ski hill in Meadow Valley in 1956. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Spectators watching Summerland’s ski jumping competition at the community’s ski hill in Meadow Valley in 1956. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Summerland had ski hill in 1940s and 1950s

Community’s ski hill was in Meadow Valley area

The community of Summerland once had its own ski hill.

The ski hill, in the Meadow Valley area, was first used in the winter of 1939 to 1940 and was used until around 1960.

READ ALSO: Early signs of winter at Okanagan ski slopes

READ ALSO: Meadow Valley ski hill

The community’s ski club was formed in the fall of 1940. The club was named the Crystal Ski Runners. In 1947, the name was changed to the Summerland Ski Runners.

While Summerland no longer has a ski hill, the community has produced its share of skiers over the years.

Kristi Richards, who trained at Apex Mountain in Penticton, won gold in moguls competition the 2007 World Ski Championships. She also competed in the 2006 Winter Olympics and in the 2010 Winter Olympics.

In 2010, she finished the qualifying run in fourth place but lost control in the competition.

The following year, she won bronze at the 2011 World Championships in the moguls’ event.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historySummerland

Previous story
VIDEO: First night of Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest draws festive crowd

Just Posted

The A.L. Fortune Senior Drumline marches through the Salmon Arm Fair fairgrounds during the first night of the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: First night of Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest draws festive crowd

Traditional healers Edna and Laureen Felix from Splatsin were invited by the Shuswap Emergency Program to the reception centre at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort to provide support and healing for evacuees. They will be there this weekend, Nov. 27 and 28. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Traditional healing available to evacuees in Salmon Arm this weekend

One of the flooded farms in Sumas Prairie from an aerial tour with provincial officials, Nov. 23, 2021. Some farms are recovering but more heavy rain is expected. (B.C. government photo)
B.C., Ottawa to match flood relief donations to Canadian Red Cross

School District 83 trustees opened discussion on mandatory vaccination of school district staff at their Oct. 19 board meeting. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school board pursuing data, consultation on mandatory vaccination