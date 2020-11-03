The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in an upcoming television documentary. (Photo by Tom Burley)

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in an upcoming television documentary. (Photo by Tom Burley)

Summerland locomotive featured in TV documentary

Story to recount incident at Slocan Lake in 1946

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in a new documentary.

The sounds of the locomotive could be heard in Summerland on Saturday, Oct. 31 during the filming of the documentary.

Doug Campbell, a brakeman and board member with the steam railway and a history buff, said the documentary is about engine CPR 3512, a 2-8-0 that was lost off the barge on Slocan Lake on New Year’s Eve, 1946.

READ ALSO: Camps once housed workers along Kettle Valley Railway

READ ALSO: Summerland railway bridge was constructed in 1913

The engine, caboose and snowplow are believed to be in relatively good condition at the bottom of Slocan Lake, he said.

The railway’s engine, 3716, was built in 1912. It is a former Canadian Pacific 2-8-0 steam locomotive (N-2-b class) and is similar to the locomotive in the documentary.

Summerland’s locomotive is larger in boiler size and the entire locomotive weighs 17,000 kilograms more than the one from the 1946 incident. The Summerland locomotive was also built five years later, is oil-fired instead of coal-fired and has a larger tender, at

“It’s just that 3716 is a little larger in boiler size, and the locomotive overall weight is 38,000 lbs. heavier, built five years later, oil-fired vs. coal-fired, and has a larger tender with a capacity of 45,000 litres instead of 22,700 litres.

“The Kettle Valley Steam Railway is the only place in Canada with an operating CPR 2-8-0 configuration,” Campbell said. “Our access to track, steam locomotive expertise, ability to functionally operate without traffic constraints, and to suit film industry needs, were the major factors in the KVSR being selected to be part of this documentary.”

HogHead Media is producing a pilot television documentary series showcasing the history of trains in B.C., the economic and the social impacts of the railway systems and the people who are involved in it, said Producer Colten Wilke.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

railways

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Shuswap clinic hosts online auction fundraiser

Just Posted

Members of the public will now have to wear masks to enter the Sicamous Municipal Hall. (File photo)
Masks now required to enter Sicamous Municipal Hall

Mask policy joins other precautions already in place at district office

Chase RCMP requesting witnesses to Oct. 10, 2020 incident involving a vehicle chase between a Jeep and motorcycle followed by a firearm being shot at a Scotch Creek home. (File photo)
Ongoing feud, racing vehicles in North Shuswap keep police scrambling

Chase RCMP report one day in October meant leaving incidents to respond to others, witnesses wanted

Chase RCMP respond to complaint on Oct. 3, 2020 of children pranking neighbours. (File photo)
Knock and run: Residents complain to RCMP in Shuswap about children staging pranks

Chase police do their part and track down the offending parties

Some students from Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School were exposed to an individual with COVID-19 at a weekend Halloween party. (Facebook photo)
Halloween party exposes Armstrong high schoolers to COVID-19

Students from Pleasant Valley Secondary exposed to individual with COVID at Halloween party

Salmon Arm's Visitor Information Centre sits empty on Wednesday morning, Aug. 26, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: Help Salmon Arm business, services build their online presence

Council Report by City of Salmon Arm Coun. Chad Eliason

Ranger works with his handler Mike Ritcey for Kamloops Search and Rescue. (3 Stones Productions)
Kamloops search and rescue dogs star in new documentary

The film is now available with a fundraiser to support search and rescue groups in B.C.

Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton resident suffers minor injuries after camper goes up in flames

One person is believed to have suffered minor injuries

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in an upcoming television documentary. (Photo by Tom Burley)
Summerland locomotive featured in TV documentary

Story to recount incident at Slocan Lake in 1946

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Child safe after alleged abduction by parents in Kamloops

No Amber Alert was issued as the situation quickly unfolded and the child was located safe

Enderby Entertainment’s Recon, starring Alexander Ludwig of History Channel’s show Vikings, is set to release Nov. 10, 2020. (IMDB)
Locally filmed wartime movie to make Canadian premiere in Okanagan next week

Enderby Entertainment’s latest film, Recon, will air at Vernon Towne Cinema just in time for Remembrance Day

Dick Fairbanks didn’t see his wife Pat for six months while she was in a carehome during COVID-19 before he died Oct. 6, 2020. (Contributed)
Care home restrictions break Okanagan couple’s heart

Dick and Pat Fairbanks hadn’t shared a loving embrace for more than six months before it was too late

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

Most Read