Summerland mountain part of a group of volcanos

Conkle Mountain in Summerland is part of the Penticton group of volcanos. The name originates from pioneer William Conkle. He sold his cattle ranch in Summerland in 1891 and moved to Rock Creek. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Conkle Mountain in Summerland, an extinct volcano, is part of the Penticton group of volcanos, a total of 16 volcanos in the South Okanagan.

When translated, liq̓sxn means “buried into the rocks.” This is based on a story of an Okanagan hunter killed by a grizzly bear at the base of the mountain.

The name Conkle originates from pioneer William Conkle. He sold his cattle ranch in 1891 and moved to Rock Creek (Conkle Provincial Park, Conkle Lake and Conkle Creek.)

history

