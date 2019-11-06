MUSIC AWARD Summerland music teacher Anita Perry was tied for first place in the Canadian Federation of Music Teacher Associations Call for Compositions 2019. (Photo submitted)

Summerland music teacher wins award for composition

Anita Perry tied for first place in national music competition

Summerland music teacher Anita Perry is a winner of the Canadian Federation of Music Teacher Associations Call for Compositions 2019, tying for first place with Ernst Schneider.

Her piece, Cascade Mountain Celebration is written for one piano, four hands (two piano players,)

A lively and challenging piece of music, the performers are required to knock on the piano to create a rhythm line as well as play on the keys.

READ ALSO: Okanagan Symphony Orchestral presents first concert in Legends series

READ ALSO: GUEST COLUMN: Participation, practice and musical achievement

“It’s tricky to begin with,” Perry said, “but it’s quite fun to play once you get the hang of it.”

Perry has won the CFMTA/FCAPM Call for Compositions twice before, in 2015 for her one-handed piano piece entitled Skeleton Dance and in 2017 for her choir work entitled Go Canada Go which is dedicated to Kristi Richards.

Selected compositions are available to be downloaded for all to enjoy at www.cfmta.org.

Perry is currently working on a commission from the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

Perry has composed works for orchestra, concert band, saxophone quartet, brass quartet, string orchestra, string quartet, piano, voice and choir, as well as seven children’s musicals and five children’s ballets.

Her awards include a B.C. Arts Recommender Grant in 1995, Summerland Arts Appreciation Award in 2011, CFMTA Call for Compositions in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Perry’s music can be found in the Canadian Music Centre as well as from her publisher, Palliser Music Publishing.

She is a member of the Canadian League of Composers, an affiliate of the Canadian Music Centre and a member of the Society for Composers and Authors.

Perry has adjudicated both piano and composition competitions and festivals throughout B.C.

She currently teaches piano, composition and theory in Summerland.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
In photos: Winter-ready short-tailed weasel pays Sorrento resident a visit

Just Posted

Seven-hour benefit planned for Salmon Arm musician battling brain tumour

John Fleming, a member of the popular Seal Skull Hammer, is facing a lengthy recovery

In photos: Winter-ready short-tailed weasel pays Sorrento resident a visit

Photographer thrilled to have captured images of mostly nocturnal animal

RCMP detectives in Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

Salmon Arm’s homeless shelter opens, busy immediately

Donations of time, food, funds needed, Kettle Drive starts Nov. 18

Interior Health plans to check children’s immunization records

Parents may be contacted if records are missing information or if children have not been vaccinated

Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

While some rod puppets like Elmo require one puppeteer, it takes two to manipulate others

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

Elizabeth Fry Society launches #SPEAKOUT campaign in Kelowna

The campaign is meant to build awareness of intimate partner and sexual violence in the community

Vehicle fire knocked down at gas station in Kelowna

Highway 33 remained closed for about 30 minutes while crews directed traffic around the incident

Vernon Chamber supports YLW $5 fee hike

Price boost can ready airport for capacity challenges now and in the future

Column: B.C.’s steelhead under increasing pressure

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Summerland music teacher wins award for composition

Anita Perry tied for first place in national music competition

Coming Soon: Falls Around You empowering story of woman reclaiming control

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Hedley fights alleged drug house

“It’s about the community coming together to solve a serious problem that has been here for 17 years.”

Most Read