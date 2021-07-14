Summerland organizations support Muscular Dystrophy Canada

On July 13, donations were made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada. From left are Billy Boerboom of the Summerland Fire Department and Windmill Garden Centre, Dan Bigelow of Nesters Market Summerland, 11-year-old Aleksander Filipovic, Danica Filipovic of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and Rick Leardo of the Summerland Fire Department. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The Summerland Fire Department and two Summerland businesses have raised money to support the work of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

The Summerland Fire Department Association raised $250 for the cause, while Windmill Garden Centre and Nesters Market Summerland each contributed $500. The donations, on July 13, were presented to Danica Filipovic of the organization.

Muscular dystrophy is a genetic muscle disorder that results in the weakening and breakdown of skeletal muscles over time.

Filipovic was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when she was 21. She remains able to work, but because of her condition, is not able to work full-time.

At present, her children are not showing signs of muscular dystrophy. However, if one parent has it, there is a 50 per cent chance of passing it on to each child.

Billy Boerboom of Windmill Garden Centre has been working to support Muscular Dystrophy Canada for years. He has organized fundraising initiatives through his business.

The cause is close to his heart as a 19-year-old friend is coping with the condition. He has been asked to be a voice for muscular dystrophy on behalf of the fire department, where he serves as a volunteer fire department.

Muscular Dystrophy Canada is also a cause supported by the fire department and firefighters have collected donations for the cause.

