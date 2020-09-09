The Summerland Ornamental Gardens is holding a virtual fall plant sale this year (Photo courtesy of Summerland Ornamental Gardens via Instagram)

Summerland Ornamental Gardens to hold plant sale

Online sale runs Sept. 9 to 19 with wide variety of plants available

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens will be holding its annual Fall Plant Sale but with a different twist due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The heritage gardens in Summerland have been closed to the public since pandemic restrictions took effect in mid-March, but in July the grounds were opened to the Friends of the Gardens Society members so they could resume maintenance and care for the neglected site.

READ ALSO: Summerland Ornamental Gardens now closed

READ ALSO: Summerland Ornamental Gardens remain closed

Two full time paid gardeners and many volunteers have been working hard to restore and groom the gardens but with no public donations on site, fundraising is of the utmost importance.

Organizers hope their fall plant sale will help boost dwindling finances.

This year, the plant sale will be done online with a designated plant pickup location.

A wide range of perennials, vines, trees, shrubs and house plants will be on offer. The complete plant list will be posted on the Summerland Ornamental Gardens website at www.summerlandgardens.org starting Sept, 9.

Orders can be placed by emailing friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com until Sept. 19. Payment options include e-transfer, PayPal, cheque or cash.

