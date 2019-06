Summerland’s 50th anniversary parade included early pioneers Harry Dunsdon (1873-1963) on the left and Richard Turner (1874-1966.)

Both went to school in Middlesex, England and came to Trout Creek, now called Summerland, in the early 1890s, to become cattlemen.

