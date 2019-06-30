Summerland school was constructed in 1922

MacDONALD SCHOOL MacDonald School was built in 1922. In March 1997, Summerland’s municipal council supported the demolition of this building in exchange for a new track and field facility. This site is now the location of the Summerland Skatepark. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

