Summerland street banner designs to be unveiled

Community has displayed summer banners downtown since 1998

Five Summerland artists will have their street banner designs displayed around the community this summer.

Sonja Waller of the Summerland Arts Centre said the arts council received many submissions for this year’s street banners. The theme of the designs was Dawn to Dusk.

A committee then selected the five designs to be displayed and 12 copies of each are being printed.

The banners will be on display around the community by Canada Day, but the five designs will be shown at the Summerland Arts Centre on Thursday, June 27 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Artists whose banner designs were selected are Peggy Stel, Marcia Stacy, Sophia Zang, Cathy Milsted and Ron Stacy.

The Summerland Arts Council has had a street banner program in place since 1998.

In the past, members of the community designed and hand-painted cloth banners which were then displayed from spring until fall.

This year, the banner program has changed, with work from fewer artists on display and with different materials for the street banners.

