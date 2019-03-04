WORK EXPERIENCE Joshua Oggelsby works on a news story in the Summerland Review newsroom. He is at the paper through a work placement program at Summerland Secondary School. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland student learns skills working at community paper

Joshua Oggelsby is at the Summerland Review under a high school work experience program

A Grade 12 student from Summerland Secondary School is getting some hands-on experience in the news media through a high school work placement program.

Joshua Oggelsby is working at the Summerland Review in the high school’s Career and Vocational Education work placement program.

He is interested in news writing and plans to pursue a career in journalism.

“This improves my writing and my overall knowledge of the business,” he said of the work experience program.

Oggelsby also has an interest in sports reporting, as he was a hockey player until he was in Grade 10.

John Arendt, editor of the Summerland Review, said the stories Oggelsby is covering now are similar to those he will report on when he is working in the field later.

“This is probably the best way to learn what’s involved in the work,” he said.

RELATED: Students gain work experience

RELATED: Program teaches students entrepreneur skills

He added that the high school students who have worked at the newspaper in recent years have done extremely well.

“The quality of their work and the enthusiasm they bring continue to impress me,” he said. “Joshua is a very good fit in the newsroom.”

After graduation, Oggelsby will attend Okanagan College in Kelowna to study journalism.

Charles Lay, a teacher at Summerland Secondary School, said this year 72 students at the school have taken or are taking the work experience program.

The program has been running for the past 20 to 25 years.

“It’s an opportunity in lots of ways,” he said.

Last year, one student had work as an office assistant at a dental office. After the program was over, the student found work with the same office.

Lay thanks the participating businesses for supporting the program and the students.

“Without the community, it wouldn’t happen,” he said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan musicians to work at school in India

Just Posted

Driver failing to stop at Highway 1 intersection leads to collision

Police say westbound driver couldn’t avoid vehicle crossing highway from Balmoral Road

Summerland student learns skills working at community paper

Joshua Oggelsby is at the Summerland Review under a high school work experience program

Police look to identify Okanagan fraudster

West Kelowna RCMP call to public to identify man

Saturday’s earthquake minor compared to 6.0 shaker of 1918

Strongest quake on record for South Interior took place 150 kilometres north of Revelstoke

Sicamous wants more consultation on backcountry closures

Resolution submitted to SILGA requests user groups and First Nations be given say in closures

Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

Officers with integrated police dog unit were seriously injured when their parked vehicle was hit

Retired NHL players drafted by cannabis company project

Alumni group is part of a study on whether CBD-based products can reduce risks of brain disorders

B.C. MP named as interim Treasury Board president after another cabinet resignation

Jane Philpott resigned the position this morning over government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair

Pellet gun sparks panic on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Early Monday morning, RCMP responded to an early morning panic alarm

Five people arrested in connection with Okanagan kidnapping

Kelowna RCMP worked with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team Friday to make the arrests

Letter: Plastic bag ban lacks factual justification

It would be interesting to hear from Mayor (Alan) Harrison and the… Continue reading

Shares owned by B.C. polygamist Winston Blackmore up for auction

Assets owned by Bountiful leader to be auctioned off to repay creditors, says bailiff company

Alberta ice climber helping climate science research

Will Gadd plans to climb 100 metres down a Greenland ice sheet

Column: Wildwood Production prepares Pete Seeger tribute, fundraiser

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Most Read