Summerland students to raise voices in public speech competition

Public speaking component is included in high school English program

The end of the school year is nearing and that means the speech competition is around the corner at Summerland Secondary School.

Every year students in Grades 9 to 12 are asked to do a public speaking unit in their English classes to encourage them to become more comfortable speaking in front of an audience and prepare them for any future career.

This year the competition will be held on May 30 and will see nine Grade 9 students, six from Grade 10, 12 from Grade 11 and nine from Grade 12 taking part in the competition.

The competition will be split up between each grade level and three winners will be crowned for each grade.

“Public speaking is part of the curriculum, the opportunity to practice and an opportunity to build off of what they already have done in English classes,” said Cherrie Wells a teacher and the English department head at the school.

The competition will also have six community members involved to help judge and there will be two student MCs from each grade level to help host their respective grade.

