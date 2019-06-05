D-DAY LANDING More than 6,900 vessels and 156,000 men landed on five beaches during the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion. The event, 75 years ago, was a pivotal moment in the Second World War. (Photo submitted)

Summerland veterans were present at D-Day

Charlie Bernhardt and Dick Norris were part of historic Second World War event

While several of Summerland’s veterans were involved in Second World War action just before or after D-Day, at least two from the community were involved in the famous landing.

During the D-Day landings, on June 6, 1944, had troops from Britain, Canada, the United States and 16 other countries sailed across the English Cannel to begin the campaign to gain victory against Germany.

More than 6,900 vessels and 156,000 men landed on five beaches.

READ ALSO: Bracelet returned to veteran after 73 years

READ ALSO: Summerland veteran recalls days of war and peace

More than 14,000 Canadian soldiers participated. There were 1,074 Canadian casualties, including 359 who died in battle on Juno Beach.

Dick Norris was working on one of the first 10 ships to land at Juno Beach on D-Day.

At the time, he was 19 and the youngest member of the crew of his ship.

Charlie Bernhardt was with the 3rd Canadian Infantry and part of the second wave of soldiers who landed that morning at 10 a.m.

Both men have since been recognized for their efforts on D-Day.

In early 2017— 73 years after the historic landing — Norris received an award from the French government for his service on D-Day.

“It is awarded in recognition of your personal involvement in the liberation of our country during World War II,” Nicolas Chapuis, ambassador of France to Canada said in a letter to Norris. “Through you, France remembers the sacrifice of all your compatriots who came to liberate French soil.”

Bernhardt has also received recognition for his part in the D-Day landings.

However, he has said that reflecting on the Second World War and its aftermath is difficult for him as he thinks of those who died in action.

“It’s the waste that bothers you,” he said years later. “Everybody loses in a war. Everybody.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Dick Norris

Charlie Bernhardt

Previous story
110 to graduate from Summerland Secondary School
Next story
South Shuswap totem pole restoration a labour of love

Just Posted

Two-year-old Salmon Arm girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Family Fishing Weekend hits the Okanagan for Father’s Day

Families across the Okanagan will take in Family Fishing Weekend from June 14-16.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

Salmon Arm meeting to begin new relationship for First Nations, local governments

First of annual meetings will help establish regular, meaningful communication

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Okanagan wildlife artist named Ducks Unlimited Canada Artist of the Year

Terry Isaac is a wildlife artist who uses acrylic and board as his medium

Summerland veterans were present at D-Day

Charlie Bernhardt and Dick Norris were part of historic Second World War event

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Bravery above and beyond the call of duty by Okanagan man’s father

The late Lt. Archibald Eric James Sudbury helped storm France’s beaches on D-Day and more

Therapeutic animal farm in Okanagan celebrates 10th anniversary

Arion Therapeutic Farm will have free admisson in memory of co-founder Toppy Cowen June 9

Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

Only about 38 per cent of respondents were willing to pay more

Toronto kicks off series of ceremonies marking 75th anniversary of D-Day

Canadian War Museum historian Tim Cook called the 75th anniversary especially significant

Most Read