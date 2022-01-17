Summerland woman welcomes whopping windfall

Anne Schmiedel is still in disbelief after her free play for the Lotto 6/49 draw on December 15, 2021, resulted in her winning the $1 million guaranteed prize.

“I got a free play from my (previous) ticket, and that free play was what actually won the million,” said Schmiedel. “I wasn’t sure if it was real or not. My husband and I told one group of friends and they thought we were joking.”

Schmiedel purchased her ticket on PlayNow.com and was at home with her husband when she checked her e-mail and found that she had won.

“I was in my living room, and I saw in my e-mail that I won a prize. I thought ‘okay, it’s probably one dollar.’ I showed my husband, and we were checking the numbers,” said Schmiedel. “He said ‘no, those aren’t your numbers,’ but then he figured out the guaranteed prize and ours matched.”

Schmiedel says she plans on sharing some of her winnings with family, donating some to charity, and saving for retirement.

Read More: Record-breaking 102 million winning lottery tickets sold across B.C. in 2021

Read More: COLUMN: I didn’t win the Lotto Max jackpot

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

lucky womanSummerland