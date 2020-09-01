The Okanagan Historical Society’s 84th annual report includes several items about Summerland’s history. (Photograph courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Summerland’s history featured in Okanagan Historical Society’s annual report

Three local historians have contributed articles to 2020 publication

Three Summerland historians have contributed articles to the recently published Okanagan Historical Society’s 84th annual report.

Readers can discover the history of fruit processing and canning in the South Okanagan.

Written by George Downton, president of the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Historical Society, his article includes well-known Summerland cannery names including Barkwill’s, Cornwall, Mrs. Milne’s, Garnett Valley, John Beaven and T. J. Smith.

READ ALSO: Historical society working to preserve cabin and rename roundabouts in Summerland

READ ALSO: Summerland’s water system and rinks featured in 2019 Okanagan Historical Society book

In her article, former museum archivist Ruth ten Veen researched the early days of Crescent Beach (once known as Storehouse Point) where supplies of food and tools were dropped off for local settlers and for gold miners heading to the Similkameen.

David Gregory, former report editor and known locally for his historical tours, contributed two articles: one about a slaughterhouse that once existed on Giant’s Head Mountain, and one on a once-popular hunting area near Darke Lake Provincial Park known as “the piggeries,” named after hunters Ken Hogg, Hamilton Lang and William Bacon.

The reports cost $25 each (cash only) including tax, which includes annual membership in the society. To purchase a copy, visit the Summerland Museum or the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

The Okanagan Historical Society is one of the oldest societies in B.C. dedicated to the preservation of local history. Incorporated in 1925, the society has published a report each year except during the Great Depression and World War II.

To join the Summerland branch of the society, call 250-494-9030 or 250-494-1220.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Secwépemc Landmark to be located by entrance to Salmon Arm wharf

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap schools to compel mask use through kindness

Non-compliance may result in loss of in-class instruction, bus use

Secwépemc Landmark to be located by entrance to Salmon Arm wharf

Council enthusiastic about design, location of metalwork sculpture with salmon and soopolallie bush

EDITORIAL: Continuing caution to control COVID-19

New cases of pandemic continue to increase in British Columbia

Salmon River Bridge construction to begin fall 2020

Delta company awarded $30 million contract for phase of Salmon Arm West project

Driver involved in North Shuswap collision may have offered help before leaving scene

Police believe Aug. 20 hit and run may be connected with shooting

‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Fred Fox said that even through the pandemic, people have reached out to see if they can participate

Unexploded bomb uncovered in Kalamalka park

‘Don’t ever touch any strange object you find in the park’

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

North Okanagan break-and-enter suspect still on loose

Police called after surveillance video showed man on property looking into windows of buildings

Pets adopted during the pandemic haven’t been returned: Kelowna BC SPCA

So many residents are hoping to adopt pets that the BC SPCA said animals don’t stay long at the shelter

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Summerland’s history featured in Okanagan Historical Society’s annual report

Three local historians have contributed articles to 2020 publication

Most Read