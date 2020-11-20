Originally the Summerland Reservoir was a glacial lake formed from surrounding groundwater. Former names have included Barclay Lake and Balcomo Lake. (Photograph courtesy of the Summerland Museum.)

Summerland’s reservoir was once a glacial lake

Water supply has had many names over the years.

Almost all of Summerland’s water now comes from the Trout Creek Reservoir.

Originally the reservoir was a glacial lake formed from surrounding groundwater.

READ ALSO: Ice was once harvested in Summerland

READ ALSO: Spellings inconsistent on Summerland street signs

Former names have included Barclay Lake and Balcomo Lake. It is located 300 metres from Summerland’s landfill. To supplement the volume of water in the reservoir, water is diverted from Trout Creek.

There are 12 dammed lakes and reservoirs serving Summerland. These include Deer Lake, Crescent Lake, Whitehead Lake, Thirsk Lake, Big Eneas Lake, Garnet Lakes, the four Headwaters lakes, Isintok Lake and the reservoir in north Prairie Valley.

Summerland’s first dam, in the Garnet Valley area, was built by Harry Dunsdon in 1894.

