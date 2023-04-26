Children plant their starter sunflower seeds for the competition to grow impressive flowers, put on by the District of Sicamous recreation department and the Eagle Valley Arts Council at the Red Barn. The competition kicked off at the Red Barn Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Contributed)

Children plant their starter sunflower seeds for the competition to grow impressive flowers, put on by the District of Sicamous recreation department and the Eagle Valley Arts Council at the Red Barn. The competition kicked off at the Red Barn Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Contributed)

Sunflower growing competition has Sicamous children shooting for the sky

Contest part of recreation department’s plan for family-friendly activities

Competition is underway to see who can grow the best sunflowers in Sicamous.

The District of Sicamous recreation department is hosting a children’s sunflower growing competition, which kicked off Saturday, April 22 at the Red Barn with a workshop teaching about the life cycle of a sunflower. Nine children entered the contest, planting sunflower seeds to take home, nurture and prep for judging.

The sunflowers will be competing for three titles: tallest flower, most blooms on one stalk and sunflower with the largest head.

“It was a lot of fun learning how to grow sunflowers and I’m excited to spread the word for next year,” said contestant Nixon Dymond.

Elliot Dymond added, “I didn’t know there were so many different types of sunflowers. I can’t wait for mine to pop up!”

Jamie Sherlock, the district’s recreation programmer, said the department’s goal for 2023 is to offer more programs families can take part in together. She also credited Deb Heap’s hard work and the Communities in Bloom contest with inspiring ideas to keep that spirit going and engage children from Sicamous, Malakwa and Swansea Point.

Upcoming plans include a Mother’s Day herb garden windowsill box building workshop, held on May 13 at 10 a.m. There is also a birdhouse painting event for Father’s Day on June 17. Sherlock said the activities offer skill-building and child-friendly information sessions, as well as a fun activity for the whole family.

The workshops are in partnership with the Eagle Valley Arts Council and are hosted at the Red Barn. Sherlock noted the windowsill boxes and birdhouses are courtesy of James Wagstaff’s woodworking class at A.L. Fortune Secondary. The students built the structures and the recreation department pays the school for the project materials, along with a little extra, said Sherlock. The money goes through the teacher to fund future projects for the class, so Sherlock said “it’s a win-win for all of those involved.”

Each workshop costs $30 per child, and pre-registration is required. Contact Jamie Sherlock at 250-836-2477 to register.

