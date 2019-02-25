Jason, Emery, Jamie and Chad Shipmaker along with their dog Ricky Bobby ski across the frozen Salmon Arm Bay on Sunday, Feb. 24. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sunny day draws many skiers out onto Salmon Arm Bay

A dose of sun was in store for those who dusted off their skis and headed for the wharf on Feb. 24

Warm sun overhead and thick ice on Salmon Arm Bay proved to be a winning combination for skiers, snowshoers, dog walkers and others in need of a dose of Vitamin D. By the early afternoon on Sunday, Feb. 24, the thick and powdery layer of snow over the bay was crisscrossed with tracks as dozens of people got out on the lake.

“I just came out to enjoy the skiing, I was going to go to Larch Hills but the lake looks so inviting,” said Krista Pitman, a visitor from Kamloops.

Read More: Larch Hills Chalet expansion completed just in time for ski season

Pitman added there are some small lakes near Kamloops which freeze solid enough to ski on but they can’t compete with the space and scenery Salmon Arm Bay offers.

Bernd Hermanski, another skier roaming the open expanse of the bay between Raven and the wharf, said skiing on the lake ice is a unique experience.

“It’s very open. Larch Hills you’re in the trees the whole time which is also lovely but this is just different and special,” said Hermanski.

“It’s not that often that one gets these conditions.”

Chad Shipmaker, out on the frozen lake with his family, said they also normally ski at Larch Hills but were enticed out onto the bay by the sunshine.

Read More: Hardy group of skiers brave cold to conquer Larch Hills traverse

Elvi Pukas was also out on the bay on a pair of skis, following a well-worn path through the deep snow. She said there were no patches of soft ice or open water spaces that she could see and some people had even cleared a skating rink several metres from land near the bird sanctuary on the foreshore.

“I could see from my window that there were people out here so I just thought I’ve got to get out here and do it,” Pukas said.

The sun, which drew people out onto the lake, is expected to continue for the rest of the week with daytime high temperatures hovering just above freezing.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm supports a good cause during Coldest Night of the Year

Just Posted

Columbia Shuswap directors endorse rail trail funds

Regional district directors seeking $13 million to help with trail from Armstrong to Sicamous

Sicamous Eagles overcome Storm in high-stakes game

The win over Kamloops helped the Eagles clinch third in their division to start playoffs

Weather report: The sun is here to stay in the Okanagan

Get ready to get a full dose of Vitamin D

Salmon Arm supports a good cause during Coldest Night of the Year

Annual fundraiser walk garnered over $20,000 for Salvation Army, Second Harvest

Vernon Vipers draw Salmon Arm Silverbacks

BCHL playoffs begin Friday with Okanagan-Shuswap rivals meeting for second straight year

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Okanagan College in Kelowna hosts spaghetti bridge building competition

The 36th annual event will be held March 1

Two more Coastal GasLink work camps coming to northern B.C

Community Futures recommends cash flow planning for businesses

More B.C. ambulance service needed in the North: Hospital chief of staff

Fort St. James physicians talk about the need for easier access to healthcare

2 infected with measles after individual flew from Vancouver to Edmonton

Vancouver Coastal Health says 2 are infected

Curtain set to go up on a host-less but drama-filled Oscars

A popular crop of nominees like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘Black Panther’ could increase viewership

Family calls on Canadian government to step in after man detained in Egypt

Amal Ahmed Albaz said her family was “torn apart” when her father was stopped at Cairo International Airport

Bantam Tier 1 North Zone Kings advance to finals

The bantam squad bested the Central Zone Rockets to get a shot at league championship

New immigration projects offer caregivers pathway to permanent residence

Under the newly designed programs, caregivers will be given greater flexibility to change jobs quickly

Most Read