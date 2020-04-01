Super Beaver Task Force: April Fool’s Day joke lightens weight of COVID-19 uncertainty

Ducks Unlimited Canada enlists beavers’ help to protect wetlands in unconventional way

It was almost the ultimate all-Canadian story.

“Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) today announced the launch of the Super Beaver Inspector Task Force Initiative (SBITFITM), a program that uses North American beavers equipped with GoPro cameras to inspect remote conservation sites that are difficult or time consuming to reach by vehicle or on foot,” read the first line of the April 1 news release.

Beavers with tiny cameras attached to their heads would be joining naturalists in the quest to care for Canadian wetlands? Really? Would moose, Mounties or maple syrup be involved?

However, like most things that seem too good to be true, it was. The news release, as the last line stated, “was created in the spirit of April Fool’s Day.”

The inventive announcement, complete with video, included lots of explanatory details like b-zones, “pre-designated monitoring areas” within the 6.4 million acres of Canadian landscape under DUC care.

“The footage these working rodents collect will be used to determine if repairs or enhancements are needed to the wetlands, watersheds, or water control structures. The monitoring scope includes both above and below the water.”

Read more: A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fools Day Joke

Read more: April Fools social media prank leads to criminal investigation in Osoyoos

Even an authoritative anatomical description was provided, outlining how the camera would be attached.

“Then the custom-fit, patent-pending head strap is placed between the postorbital process in the frontal skull, which is then pulled over the occipital bone toward the parietal region…”

The accompanying video pointed out that beavers were selected for the mission based on four criteria: the way their skeletal construction fit the harness apparatus, their swimming ability, their critical thinking skills and, finally, “their alignment to the organizational culture of Ducks Unlimited Canada.”

Ducks Unlimited Canada is, indeed, a busy group, confirmed a DUC spokesperson.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan piper to perform for livestreamed memorials

Just Posted

Salmon Arm firefighters sound sirens in support of hospital staff

Fire chief hopes to have more emergency responders involved in upcoming parade

Chamber steps up for Sicamous businesses trying to stay open

Organization creates directory of changes businesses have made in response to COVID-19

Salmon Arm opens respiratory clinic in response to COVID-19

Clinic will not be a walk-in centre, residents must call family doctor or nurse practioner first

Salmon Arm’s paving, pothole patching programs to begin in May

Long hard winter takes toll on roads, street cleaning underway

Last-minute hiring means Salmon Arm’s emergency shelter can remain open

Salvation Army’s Lighthouse shelter to stay open beyond normal closing date of April 1

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

Super Beaver Task Force: April Fool’s Day joke lightens weight of COVID-19 uncertainty

Ducks Unlimited Canada enlists beavers’ help to protect wetlands in unconventional way

Solar panels installed at Summerland’s municipal hall

Power from energy project expected to provide five per cent of building’s power use

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for another six weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

South Okanagan piper to perform for livestreamed memorials

Penticton funeral home to show performances every Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Ebus suspends services in Alberta and B.C. in response to COVID-19

Bus company asking residents to stay safe at home

Gleaners give surplus produce, North Okanagan gratefully fed

Trailer full of goods scooped by community amid COVID-19

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

Most Read