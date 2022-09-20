Lise Maurier (left) and friend were applauded for their bravery after rappelling down the side of the 18-storey Landmark office building in Kelowna in support of Easter Seals on Sept. 20, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Superheroes of all forms; Easter Seals Drop Zone on now in Kelowna

All funds raised support the Easter Seals House and Camps

If you drive by the Landmark buildings in Kelowna today (Sept. 20) you’ll notice people rappelling down the side of the building in support of Easter Seals.

Groups and individuals have been fundraising for the opportunity to step off the top of the 18-storey office building, strapped in with safety gear.

Lise Maurier with National Bank Financial faced her fear of heights to rappel, but said when she first got to the top she wasn’t sure if she was going to die or pee her pants.

“I’m scared to death of heights, so it took everything I had to lean off the top of that building.”

Maurier says with her team they raised about $3,000 for Easter Seals House and Easter Seals Camp.

“I’m really proud of myself for doing it and very excited to help raise money for the children.”

People will be rappelling down the building throughout the day.

Anyone interested in the opportunity can do a last minute walk-up if they raise the minimum $950.

You must be 19 or older to participate.

READ MORE: Kelowna turned ‘upside down’ by Stranger Things stars

READ MORE: Okanagan search and rescue teams find man lost overnight in Kelowna backcountry

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserKelowna

Previous story
Shuswap history in pictures: Cubs clean up

Just Posted

John Wing performs in Salmon Arm. (Train Wreck Comedy)
Laugh it up with John Wing in Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates forum on Oct. 4 for candidates running for Salmon Arm council in the Oct. 15 municipal election. (File photo)
Chamber announces all-candidates’ forum for Salmon Arm Council

Letters to the editor can be sent to newsroom@saobserver.net. (File photo)
Letter: Concerns over ‘ad hoc’ densification prompt questions to Salmon Arm candidates

Vandalism at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds has been an ongoing and costly concern for the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Society. (Brian Bannister photo)
Salmon Arm Fair soured by destruction of fencing, expense of ongoing damage and vandalism