Roughly 75 people showed up to help raise money for Parkinson’s disease research during the Parkinson Superwalk in Vernon, last year on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Roughly 75 people showed up to help raise money for Parkinson’s disease research during the Parkinson Superwalk in Vernon, last year on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

SuperWalk paces Parkinson’s support in Vernon

Special flyover will honour warriors lost to the disease

The opportunity to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson’s disease, is coming to Vernon.

The annual SuperWalk is set to take place at Vernon’s Polson Park on Saturday, Sept. 9.

“This year we also have the Vernon Snowflakes doing a formation flyover to honour the warriors we have lost to Parkinson’s,” said organizer Laura Wilson.

Leading the attendees will be pipe major Maureen Soichuck of the Kalamalka Highlanders, while the Lions Club will be serving breakfast by donation.

Parkinson’s disease affects one in every 500 people in Canada, as over 103,000 currently are living with the disease in the country. Of those, 15,000 are living in B.C.

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms begin gradually and worsen over time. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking, talking, body tremors, slow movements and inflexible muscles. Majority of people living with Parkinson’s are diagnosed at the age of 70 and up.

More information can be found at parkinson.bc.ca/superwalk. The SuperWalk is sponsored by the Parkinson Society of B.C, and they have set a fundraising goal of $300,000 this year.

READ MORE: Vernon volleyball players impress with Team BC

READ MORE: Vernon women spread care to evacuees and firefighters

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DiseasefundraiserVernon

Previous story
Vernon women spread care to evacuees and firefighters

Just Posted

The District of Sicamous will apply to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to take over operational management of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre. (File photo)
Sicamous looking to take over operations at local recreation centre

Barry Gerding.
Column: Wildfires taking shine off Okanagan lifestyle

The Shuswap Climate Action Society is planning to run pair of workshops to help encourage and educate the community to move away from traditional lawns. (File photo)
Council considers supporting iniative to help Salmon Arm residents ‘lose the lawn’

The Shuswap Hospital Foundation had rescheduled its 8th Annual Charity Open Golf Tournament at Shuswap Lake Golf Course in Blind Bay from Aug. 19 to Sept. 9, before deciding to cancel the event due to extreme wildfire risk. (File photo)
UPDATE: Shuswap Hospital Foundation cancels annual golf fundraiser