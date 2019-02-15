Support needed for Children’s Festival

Landen Alcott and Lauren Tracy have fun flying through a floating blanket of bubbles at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on July 1, 2018. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Canada Day Children’s Festival is a wildly popular family event attended by approximately 5,000 people each year.

Held at the Salmon Arm North Fairgrounds, the festival organizers have mandated this festival be a free event so all children and families in the area may enjoy a celebration of our Canadian heritage.

The entire festival is funded through the support of local organizations, businesses and individuals, so making the festival a success requires commitment from volunteers and community sponsors.

Organizers are now gearing up for the 2019 festival. The planning committee of seven would not be able to pull this day off without the support of community volunteers, says Shuswap Daycare manager Karen Bubola.

“Getting new ideas and new people involved is key to the successful future of this community event,” she says.

The Salmon Arm Children’s Festival AGM will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at the Shuswap Pre-School Centre located at 90 – Fifth Ave. SE. Anyone interested in joining the society or participating in event planning is invited to attend.

The society is now seeking sponsorship for the festival as well, and is looking for interested groups who would like to participate by offering a children’s activity at the event.

As July 1 draws closer, volunteers will be needed to help with set-up on June 30, and to help with activities during the festival on Canada Day, and take down after.

Individuals or groups interested in volunteering can get in touch with the festival co-chairs, Karen Bubola at 250-832-6192 or Kari Wilkinson at 250-832-8261.

