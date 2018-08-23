At the annual Swansea Point Community BBQ the Swansea Point Fire Department and Community Association honoured Don Herrmann for his 25 years of dedication and service. Don has served as a firefighter and captain in the department. He received his 25-year service pin, certificates of appreciation from the fire department, the CSRD and from the Office of Fire Commissioner, a 25 year service medal. Herrmann was also awarded Firefighter of the Year. Hermann is pictured here, second from the left alongside Deputy Chief Janet McQuhae, Fire Chief David J. Schurek and Fire Services Coordinator for the CSRD Sean Coubrough (photo contributed)

Swansea Point firefighter recognized for 25 years of service

Don Herrmann has served as a firefighter and captain in the Swansea Point department

Deputy Chief Janet McQuhae, Don Herrmann, Fire Chief David J. Schurek and Fire Services Coordinator for the CSRD Sean Coubrough. At the annual Swansea Point Community BBQ the Swansea Point Fire Department and Community Association honoured Don Herrmann for his 25 years of dedication and service.

Don has been serving as a firefighter and Captain in the department. He received his 25-year service pin, certificates of appreciation from the fire department, the CSRD and from the Office of Fire Commissioner a 25 year service medal. Herrmann was also awarded Firefighter of the Year.

