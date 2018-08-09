Julie Clark helps grandson Jack Davis celebrate his second birthday by sharing a smile-inducing Blizzard at the Salmon Arm Dairy Queen on Thursday, Aug. 9 – Miracle Treat Day at the restaurant where net proceeds from each Blizzard sold are donated to the Children’s Miracle Network and BC Children’s Hospital. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sweet birthday treat

Miracle Treat Day at Salmon Arm Dairy Queen raises funds for BC Children’s Hospital

Julie Clark helps grandson Jack Davis celebrate his second birthday by sharing a smile-inducing Blizzard at the Salmon Arm Dairy Queen on Thursday, Aug. 9 – Miracle Treat Day at the restaurant where net proceeds from each Blizzard sold are donated to the Children’s Miracle Network and BC Children’s Hospital.

