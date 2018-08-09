Sweet birthday treat

Julie Clark helps grandson Jack Davis celebrate his second birthday by sharing a smile-inducing Blizzard at the Salmon Arm Dairy Queen on Thursday, Aug. 9 – Miracle Treat Day at the restaurant where net proceeds from each Blizzard sold are donated to the Children’s Miracle Network and BC Children’s Hospital.
