CMHA Shuswap-Revelstoke will be selling hamburgers today (May 31), between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., at Ross Street Plaza to support their upcoming Ride Don’t Hide fundraiser. (File photo)

Lunch is on at the Ross Street Plaza today with burgers, bike activities and more.

Representatives from the Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap-Revelstoke will be flipping burgers between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, to help raise money for the organization’s annual Ride Don’t Hide fundraising event in June. There will also be live music and bike-themed fun.

Cost is $7 per meal, includes burger, drink and chips, or order individual items.