Take a walk through Salmon Arm’s history

Museum staff have put together a map and accompanying guide to local landmarks.

The Salmon Arm museum has put together a map and walking tour guide allowing residents to get some exercise while learning about local history. (Submitted)

The R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum is offering a way for locals to get some exercise and get to know local history.

The museum has released a map showing Salmon Arm as it was in the early 1900s with locations marked that residents can visit in the year 2020.

Each of the marked locations comes with corresponding information on the building, some of which dates back more than 100 years ago.

Some of the locations marked include Dutch Charlie’s brewery and gambling hall, the original Newnes Machine and Iron Works, the old court house and the location of an earlier Salmon Arm Observer office.

A total of 38 local landmarks are marked on the map allowing for a lengthy walk around town. The full map and information sheet is available on the Salmon Arm museum’s website.



