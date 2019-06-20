Participants in the 2018 Chase Walking Tour take a moment to listen to their guide. (Contributed) Participants in the 2018 Chase Walking Tour take a moment to listen to their guide. (Contributed)

Taking a walk back to the time of the early settlers of Chase

David Lepsoe’s tour to take place on Saturday, June 22, 1 p.m.

The early 1900s was a difficult era to live in.

The mid-Western U.S. was in depression and people had no work.

Immigrants from far and wide were desperate trying to find work to feed their families.

In an effort to land a job, many of these immigrants went as far as changing their names to sound English, as it was said that people with English-sounding names had a better chance at being hired.

Local historian David Lepsoe will be taking you on a different historic tour this year on Saturday, June 22—the Finn/Currie Flats tour, currently Hillside Avenue in Chase.

How did Finn Flats became Currie Flats, the name that most people know the area by? Milton Currie was a compassionate man, who felt for the elderly destitute people in Chase.

He bought quite a bit of land in Finn Flats and hauled houses down where he let these unfortunate people stay for free.

That’s how Finn Flats became known as Currie Flats. Milton Currie moved from a house on the lake to what became Currieville about 1929.

Read more: Mountie meets the monarch

Read more: Take a walk through Chase history

Read more: Shuswap nature hikers welcome everyone for weekly excursions

The tour will start at 1 p.m. at the Town Map Board on the corner of Shuswap Avenue and Coburn Street with a short history of the area, followed by a 45-minute stroll through Finn Flats.

The tour will end at Chase Museum for more storytelling and for the museum’s popular annual Strawberry Tea.

Lepsoe has organized historic tours since 2004.

The first tour was a candlelight tour at Chase Country Christmas.

Love for history and the community has inspired him to pass this knowledge to locals and tourists who want to know more about the past of this beautiful village.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at Chase Museum, at the Chase & District Chamber of Commerce or on Facebook @EliteEventsBC.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to Chase Museum.

submitted by Elena Markin

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shuswap author tells First Nations family’s story of resilience, leadership

Just Posted

Shuswap author tells First Nations family’s story of resilience, leadership

Chase resident will hold book signing in Salmon Arm June 22, in Kelowna June 23 and Vernon June 29.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected

Showers are expected to end by tomorrow

Ways to get money back suggested in wake of Waterway Houseboats shutdown

Shuswap Tourism and Consumer Protection BC weigh in on options for reimbursement

Sicamous welcomes new doctor

Dr. Carol Connick opened her practice on June 18

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at Shuswap campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

Slackwater Brewing officially opens in the South Okanagan

Two level brewery features street side and rooftop patios

Victoria double murder trial: Blood splatter analyst found no shoe prints on scene

RCMP analyst testifies to smears, fingermarks, ‘swipe and wipe’ patterns around apartment

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

South Okanagan mountain resort sees lengthy snowfall

Snow stayed on the ground for four, says resort manager

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Channel your inner pirate in epic Canada-wide treasure hunt

200 treasure chests hidden among trails and waterways, lots of prizes to be claimed

Most Read