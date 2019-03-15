Talk to break down nuts and bolts of solar power

TRU’s Dr. Michael Mehta to speak at free Salmon Arm event on April 2

Dr. Michael Mehta, an authority on solar energy and its benefits, will return to Salmon Arm on April 2 to give a talk on ‘The Nuts and Bolts of Solar Energy.’

In this program, Mehta will discuss selection of solar modules and inverters, equipment costs, net metering and the financial return of solar energy, among other topics.

Mehta teaches courses on renewable energy at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops. He has been a director of several large utility companies, including SaskPower. He also led the development of Canada’s first solar sidewalk system built on the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

Mehta is also president and CEO of Sweet Spot Solar Company, which designs and sells grid-tie solar photovoltaic systems.

This free public program will take place at 7 p.m. in the GreenSpace at First United Church, 450 Okanagan Ave. SE, Salmon Arm.

Sponsors of the program are the Salmon Arm Ecumenical KAIROS Committee and the Shuswap Solar Energy Society. For more information, call 250-833-5773.

Read more: City to investigate solar power potential of three municipal buildings

Read more: Summerland planning solar project to power community

Read more: Province provides funding for solar project

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter