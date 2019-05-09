Team Bee-Witched earns top marks in community spelling bee

A loquacious group of Salmon Arm word nerds came together for a morning of coffee, costumes and spelling.

More than a dozen teams competed in the sixth annual spelling bee fundraiser hosted by the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) on Wednesday, May 8 at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort.

The Silverquacks, a team comprised of doctors from Salmon Arm, came in second while Bee-Witched took the gold for the fifth time.

Read more: Lumby student wins B.C. spelling bee

Read more: Shuswap spelling stars raise money for literacy

The event raised $12,425 for community literacy programs run by LASS including the Cyber Seniors computer tutoring program, Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week and other family and children’s literacy programs.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bee-Witched took home the gold for the fifth time in the six years the spelling bee has run. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
The Salmon Arm Observer also competed, what do you think of their team name? (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Teams had creative names and matching costumes. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
(Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
The panel of spelling scorers wait for the results. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
(Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Opening statements were made by Darcy Calkins. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Okanagan Paralympian, Humboldt survivor make strides for spinal cord research
Next story
VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

Just Posted

Man fighting $20,000 in fines for Eagle Pass cabin construction

Guy Maris appealing decision finding him in contravention of Forest and Range Practices Act

Team Bee-Witched earns top marks in community spelling bee

Event raises $12,425 for Shuswap literacy programs

Syrian musicians to help raise funds for Shuswap refugee efforts

Orontes Guitar Quartet to perform fundraising concert at Nexus on May 22

Robbery, assault of police officer with weapon among several Shuswap charges

Accused faces more than 30 counts ranging from October 2018 to January 2019

VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

A mom and her five ducklings embarked on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf

B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

North Okanagan players break in new pickleball courts

Outdoor tournament to see more than 120 players converge in Vernon

Air ambulance dispatched to Highway 97C rollover east of Merritt

Police say units on the way

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

Racers to compete in Summerland’s Giants Head Grind

Uphill course on May 18 has 500 metres of elevation gain in 5.6 kilometres

City of Kelowna responds to DropBike

DropBike released their statement May 1

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Low B.C. snowpacks reduce flood risk, hike chance of summer droughts

The River Forecast Centre will issue another update on the flood risk forecast May 22

Most Read