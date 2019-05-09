Team Bee-Witched earns top marks in community spelling bee

A loquacious group of Salmon Arm word nerds came together for a morning of coffee, costumes and spelling.

More than a dozen teams competed in the sixth annual spelling bee fundraiser hosted by the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) on Wednesday, May 8 at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort.

The Silverquacks, a team comprised of doctors from Salmon Arm, came in second while Bee-Witched took the gold for the fifth time.

The event raised $12,425 for community literacy programs run by LASS including the Cyber Seniors computer tutoring program, Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week and other family and children’s literacy programs.

